GoPlus Security (GPS) Impormasyon

GoPlus Security is building Web3's first decentralized security layer, providing comprehensive protection across all blockchain networks. Through its open, permissionless, and user-driven architecture, GoPlus can be seamlessly integrated by any blockchain or project to protect their users throughout their entire transaction lifecycle. By leveraging AVS and cutting-edge AI powered security solutions, it conducts thorough risk analysis and delivers smart, efficient and decentralized security services for users. GoPlus aims to create a more secure and user-friendly Web3 on-chain interaction environment by filling the gap of security layer in the current blockchain's architecture, providing users with more effective and better-experienced on-chain security protection.

Opisyal na Website: https://gopluslabs.io Puting papel: https://whitepaper.gopluslabs.io/goplus-network Block Explorer: https://basescan.org/address/0x0c1dc73159e30c4b06170f2593d3118968a0dca5