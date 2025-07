Guild of Guardians (GOG) Impormasyon

Guild of Guardians is a mobile multiplayer roleplaying game based on the Immutable X Ethereum Layer-2 scaling solution. Like in other GameFi titles, in-game assets are represented by nonfungible tokens and players are rewarded for completing various objectives. Guild of Guardian's native currency is called GOG. It enables players to participate in the title's governance and powers its play-to-earn functions.

Opisyal na Website: https://www.guildofguardians.com/ Puting papel: https://whitepaper.guildofguardians.com/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x9AB7bb7FdC60f4357ECFef43986818A2A3569c62