Gods Unchained (GODS) Impormasyon

Gods Unchained is a free-to-play trading card game where players compete in epic duels using fantasy cards. The game is built to fundamentally change how games work; using Ethereum technology to bring true digital ownership to players, as well as provide the means to earn items that actually matter. The $GODS token is designed to be the core currency of Gods Unchained, fuelling the ecosystem that empowers players to earn and sell Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs).

Opisyal na Website: https://godsunchained.com/ Puting papel: https://images.godsunchained.com/misc/whitepaper.pdf Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0xccc8cb5229b0ac8069c51fd58367fd1e622afd97