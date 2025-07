Greenchie (GNC) Impormasyon

Greenchie is a prehistoric-themed blockchain project that brings together gamified experiences, basic puzzle gameplay, and Play-to-Earn rewards in a fun, lighthearted ecosystem.

Opisyal na Website: https://www.greenchie.com/ Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0xd1aec87ede91e2bdb53033f56e9eaf476fafe64a