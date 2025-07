GamersXP (GMXP) Impormasyon

GamersXP is a reward gaming platform that integrates traditional gaming with Web3, helping gamers build their gaming identity, rewarding players through a unique PoA system for their gaming experience and skills, helping them to have financial literacy.

Opisyal na Website: https://gamersxp.io Puting papel: https://gitbook.gamersxp.io/whitepaper Block Explorer: https://polygonscan.com/token/0x6ca6f60bd339da93124ba29e4fd957aee766b1b3