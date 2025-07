THE GAME COMPANY (GMRT) Impormasyon

The Game Company ($GMRT) is a next-generation gaming ecosystem that merges Web3 technology with traditional gaming, creating an immersive, decentralized, and lag-free cloud gaming experience. Our platform enables players to access AAA titles from Steam, Epic Games, and other major publishers without downloads or installations—directly playable on any device.

Opisyal na Website: https://thegamecompany.ai/ Puting papel: https://docsend.com/view/cej7bgnnqe7w4yxk Block Explorer: https://basescan.org/token/0x6967f0974d76d34e140cae27efea32cdf546b58e