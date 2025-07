GET (GET) Impormasyon

GET is designed to be a token that moves along with the evolution of entertainment, based on the core ideas of Web3. The characteristics of Web3, such as democratization of decision-making and immediacy of value distribution, have an extremely high affinity with the set of use cases provided by GET.

Opisyal na Website: https://global-entertainment-token.org/ Puting papel: https://docs.global-entertainment-token.org/ Block Explorer: https://cardanoscan.io/token/33be91b6ae36905945138fbd131ca0fc255dc55ab5c2bfbc8fb41072476c6f62616c20456e7465727461696e6d656e7420546f6b656e202847455429?tab=topholders