GASP (GASP) Impormasyon

Gasp is a cross-chain swap protocol and the first DEX for the EigenLayer ecosystem, operating as a multi-settlement L2 secured by Ethereum with restaked security. Trade BTC, SOL, and any connected L1/L2 tokens.

Opisyal na Website: https://www.gasp.xyz/ Puting papel: https://docs.gasp.xyz/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x736ECc5237B31eDec6f1aB9a396FaE2416b1d96E