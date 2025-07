SQUID MEME (GAME) Impormasyon

Squid Meme is a fast-growing meme inspired by Squid Game series. Users can earn SMEME and TON by playing game within SquidMeme miniapp.

Opisyal na Website: https://squidmeme.xyz/ Block Explorer: https://tonscan.org/jetton/EQAKpERMdgBE4TV7bcSPyQMeYAQ2xfR6vFNNQd99cx3kzzyf