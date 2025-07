Fuse Network (FUSE) Impormasyon

The Fuse network is a permissionless and border-less public ledger designed for easy integration of everyday payments. It's anchored to Ethereum using a bridge which allows any token to freely move between Ethereum and the Fuse-chain. A Token is minted on Ethereum and then moved to the Fuse-chain, where it gets access to a wide range of features and business plugins that brings it to life.

Opisyal na Website: http://fuse.io Puting papel: https://docs.fuse.io/ Block Explorer: https://explorer.fuse.io/