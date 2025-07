Fuel (FUEL) Impormasyon

Fuel Network is a state minimized and parallel high throughput layer-2 (L2) blockchain for Ethereum. The Fuel stack is built from the ground up, leveraging the power of a new virtual machine (the FuelVM) in tandem with an unspent transaction output model (UTXOs) and a shared sequencing architecture to deliver incredible performance without compromising verifiability or decentralization.

Opisyal na Website: https://www.fuel.network/ Puting papel: https://docs.fuel.network/docs/intro/what-is-fuel/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x675b68aa4d9c2d3bb3f0397048e62e6b7192079c