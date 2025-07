Freya (FREYA) Impormasyon

FREYA is the utility token, operational currency & AI agent of the AI-driven Roguelike RPG Freya: The Starfall, backed by Immutable and crafted by industry veterans behind titles like League of Legends and Diablo. Leading the AI Gaming track, FREYA powers a living, evolving game world.

Opisyal na Website: https://linktr.ee/Freya_Starfall Puting papel: https://starfall-handbook.rosentica.jp/usdfreya-whitepaper Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/AWs2J3buZeyvvSE5pyoFVJQUNKa36g8sbouskt6W9fre