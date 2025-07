FREEdom Coin (FREEDOM) Impormasyon

FREEdom coin was launched in April 2018. It offers DeFi on BNBChain and real world crypto payment solutions for vending machines, shops & webshops.

Opisyal na Website: https://freedom-coin.com/ Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/FrEeWJreTHUyPgdJ3DWrdRg6X8qogF5zG5qdxMCgXtTy