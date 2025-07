FOGNET Token (FOG) Impormasyon

Real-estate NFT are issued in the form of blockchain-based NFTs on a real estate NFT investment platform using blockchain technology. Real estate investors can make piecemeal investments (small investments) in real estate by purchasing Real-estate NFT.

Opisyal na Website: https://fognet.io/ Puting papel: https://fognet-official.gitbook.io/whitepaper-en Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x503cD987998824192578D0d7950148445667287c