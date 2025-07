FNT Crypto (FNTIO) Impormasyon

FNT Crypto is at the forefront of financial innovation, taking inspiration from everyday financial activities. FNT Crypto introduces a novel concept, combining DeFi, CeFi, and Game-Fi elements in one platform.

Opisyal na Website: https://fntcrypto.io/ Puting papel: https://fnt.gitbook.io/fnt-whitepaper Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0xE401D87C52865D9294859Db794c726ECe7Eadcb9