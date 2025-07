Financie Token (FNCT) Impormasyon

FiNANCiE is a new crowdfunding 2.0 service that uses blockchain technology to provide sustainable community management and transaction fee income through token sales. Sports clubs and creators act as "owners" to issue and sell "CT"(Community Token), while fans who buy the CT become "supporters" and participate in the community.

Opisyal na Website: https://fnct.xyz/ Puting papel: https://fnct.xyz/whitepaper/en Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x8Af78f0c818302164F73B2365fE152C2D1FE80e1