Fetch.AI ("the Project") brings together machine learning ("ML"), artificial intelligence ("AI"), multi-agent systems and decentralized ledger technology to create an economic internet — an environment where digital representatives of the economy's moving parts (such as data, hardware, services, people and infrastructure) can get useful work done through effective introductions and predictions These agents can be thought of as digital entities: life-forms that are able to make decisions on their own behalf as well as on behalf of their stakeholders (individuals, private enterprises and governments for example). Fetch.AI's digital world is exposed to agents via its Open Economic Framework (OEF) and is underpinned by unique smart ledger technology to deliver high performance, low cost transactions. The ledger delivers useful proof-of-work that builds market intelligence and trust over time — growing the value of the network as it is used. Fetch.AI can be neatly interfaced to existing systems with minimal effort, allowing it to take advantage of the old economy whilst building the new: plug existing data in to Fetch.AI and watch markets spontaneously form from the bottom up.
The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (ASI) token emerges from the merger of SingularityNET (AGIX), Fetch.ai (FET), and Ocean Protocol (OCEAN), three leading blockchain-based AI projects. ASI is designed to unify these ecosystems, and its economics reflect both legacy mechanisms and forward-looking integration goals. The following comprehensive analysis addresses the issuance, allocation, usage and incentive mechanisms, as well as locking and unlock schedules based on the latest available disclosures.
Issuance Mechanism
- Token Swap Model: ASI is not newly minted ex nihilo. Instead, it's issued primarily via token swap from the legacy tokens:
- AGIX → ASI: 1 AGIX = 0.433350 ASI
- Allocation for AGIX swaps: ~866.70 million ASI (33% of total supply)
- Conversion Process: AGIX, FET, and OCEAN token holders swap for ASI at predetermined rates, with no deadline imposed for the conversion.
Allocation Mechanism
The initial allocation of ASI is derived by converting the allocation pools from each merged project. Key points include:
|Allocation Pool
|Mechanism (from AGIX)
|Converted to ASI
|Notes
|Staking Pool
|AGIX staking pool → converted to ASI at fixed rate
|Yes
|No defined cap per user; operates in cycles
|Deep Funding Grant Pool
|AGIX grant pool → converted to ASI at fixed rate
|Yes
|Community-driven grant governance
|Foundation/Reserves/Other Ecosystem Pools
|Per individual project specs, all merged at swap ratios
|Yes
|Combined for unified ASI ecosystem
Note: AGIX staking pool, Deep Funding pool, and other allocations explicitly migrated at published conversion rates as per the alliance vision paper (pg. 21). Holdings may shift from initial allocations due to pre-existing distributions.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
Despite incomplete public documentation post-merger, insights from AGIX as of April 2024—intended to carry over to ASI—highlight several core usages:
- Payment: ASI is medium of exchange for accessing AI services on marketplaces (with fiat conversions handled on-chain).
- Staking: Staking functionality is anticipated, inheriting the 30-day cycle, auto-restake, and proportional rewards from AGIX’s system. Rewards are distributed at the end of each period.
- Governance: Tokenholders will have governance rights, electing an “Artificial Superintelligence Council” and voting on proposals in the Deep Funding framework.
- Ecosystem Grants: Holding and staking ASI qualifies users for ecosystem airdrops and grant rewards.
- Developer Incentives: Developers and service providers can earn fees/rewards in ASI for contributing to the AI marketplace.
Locking Mechanism
- Staking Lock: Tokens deposited for staking are locked for the duration of a 30-day auction window. Withdrawals are permitted at period end; if unwithdrawn, tokens are restaked automatically for the next cycle.
- Grant/Reserve Locks: Specific vesting periods or locking mechanisms for foundation or large ecosystem allocations have not yet been comprehensively disclosed as of the latest public reports.
Unlocking Time and Schedule
Despite inquiries, there is no detailed, up-to-date, machine-parsable unlock schedule for ASI as of June 2025. However, the following can be summarized:
|Mechanism
|Unlock Trigger
|Granularity
|Notes
|Staking
|End of 30-day staking period
|Monthly
|Tokens and rewards are unlocked for withdrawal at interval
|Grant Disbursements
|Community vote and project approval
|As scheduled
|Subject to governance process and project milestones
|Token Swap (AGIX/FET/OCEAN)
|Upon user-initiated swap
|Continuous
|No forced deadline for migration
Discussion and Implications
- Integration Challenges: Merging three ecosystems creates complexities in defining unified rules for locking/unlocking, especially for allocations originally set under different policies.
- Governance Experimentation: The alliance is pioneering both on-chain and off-chain governance, with council and tokenholder frameworks likely evolving post-launch.
- Staking and User Incentives: By maintaining familiar staking cycles and proportional rewards, the alliance aims to retain user engagement while integrating new utility across the ecosystem.
- Transparency Limitations: As of the latest reports, crucial specifics about detailed unlock schedules for development/foundation pools or new mechanism intricacies in the ASI post-merger era remain undisclosed.
Potential Risks and Considerations
- Liquidity Risks: Large unlocks or conversion events could impact token price stability.
- Ecosystem Fragmentation: Preserving legacy governance frameworks (AGIX, FET, OCEAN) under the ASI umbrella may challenge unified decision-making.
- Incentive Evolution: With the emergence of new platform features and cross-chain applications, staking and governance mechanisms may be subject to significant iteration.
Summary Table: Key ASI Token Economics Components
|Category
|Mechanism/Policy
|Issuance
|Swap from AGIX, FET, OCEAN at fixed ratios; no direct mint/sale
|Allocation
|Migrated allocation pools from legacy projects
|Usage
|Marketplace payments, staking, governance, grants, ecosystem airdrops
|Incentives
|Staking rewards, developer/service provider fees, grant programs
|Locking
|30-day staking cycles, grant program vesting
|Unlocking
|Staking period ends; grant/project milestones; user swap requests
Actionable Insights
- Prospective ASI holders should review migration details for their respective tokens and understand the AGIX-to-ASI swap for accurate tracking.
- Active participation in staking and governance will be key to maximizing ASI’s future utility and yield.
- Stay alert for new disclosures from the Artificial Superintelligence Alliance concerning unlock schedules and governance reforms, especially as ecosystem integration deepens.
Note: This summary reflects the best available information as of June 2025. As ASI’s governance and technical details mature, refer to future official disclosures for the most current protocol specifics.
FET (FET) Tokenomics: Ipinaliwanag ang Mga Pangunahing Sukatan at Mga Kaso ng Paggamit
Ang pag-unawa sa mga tokenomics ng FET (FET) ay mahalaga para sa pagsusuri ng pangmatagalang halaga, pagpapanatili, at potensyal nito.
Mga Pangunahing Sukatan at Paano Sila Kinakalkula:
Kabuuang Supply:
Ang maximum na bilang ng mga FET token na nagawa na o kailanman ay gagawin.
Circulating Supply:
Ang bilang ng mga token na kasalukuyang magagamit sa merkado at sa mga pampublikong kamay.
Max na Supply:
Ang hard cap sa kung ilang FET token ang maaaring umiral sa kabuuan.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Kinakalkula bilang kasalukuyang presyo × max na supply, na nagbibigay ng projection ng kabuuang market cap kung ang lahat ng mga token ay nasa sirkulasyon.
Rate ng Inflation:
Sinasalamin kung gaano kabilis ang mga bagong token na ipinakilala, na nakakaapekto sa kakulangan at pangmatagalang paggalaw ng presyo.
Bakit Mahalaga ang Mga Sukat na Ito para sa mga Mangangalakal?
Mataas na circulating supply = mas mataas na liquidity.
Limitado max na supply + mababang inflation = potensyal para sa pangmatagalang pagtaas ng presyo.
Transparent na pamamahagi ng token = mas mahusay na tiwala sa proyekto at mas mababang panganib ng sentralisadong kontrol.
Mataas na FDV na may mababang kasalukuyang market cap = posibleng mga signal ng labis na pagpapahalaga.
Ngayong naiintindihan mo na ang tokenomics ni FET, galugarin ang live na presyo ng FET token!
