Fear NFTs (FEAR) Impormasyon

Fear NFTs is a blockchain-based horror games project founded by the creators of the famous Whack It series of bloody point and click casual idle games.

Opisyal na Website: https://www.fear.io Puting papel: https://fear.io/docs/fear-bite-paper.pdf Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x88a9a52f944315d5b4e917b9689e65445c401e83