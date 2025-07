FAVRR (FAVRR) Impormasyon

Favrr is the first Fan-to-Earn™ platform — a gamified, web3-native social investment experience where users can buy, trade, and earn from tokenized fandoms. These fan assets, called FAVEs, represent people, ideas, and cultural moments. Think of it as Wall Street meets fandom, where users can turn passion into portfolio.

Opisyal na Website: http://favrr.com/ Puting papel: https://docs.favrr.com/favrr-white-paper