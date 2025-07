DeepFakeAI (FAKEAI) Impormasyon

DeepFakeAI is a program designed to allow users to create deepfakes with just a few clicks, utilizing the corollary token $FAKEAI to turn a useful and entertaining tool into the backbone of a token built to increase in value.

Opisyal na Website: https://fakeai.io/ Puting papel: https://fakeai.io/whitepaper.pdf Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x5aef5bba19e6a1644805bd4f5c93c8557b87c62c