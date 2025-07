Defactor (FACTR) Impormasyon

Defactor is a platform that enables the tokenization of RWAs (Real world assets) and the businesses which control them to access DeFi liquidity. Defactor uses blockchain technology to improve access for a range of Asset Classes from Trade Finance and Invoice Factoring to Government Bonds.

Opisyal na Website: https://defactor.com/ Puting papel: https://defactor.docsend.com/view/ndqzghfjjat5a5ik Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0xe0bCEEF36F3a6eFDd5EEBFACD591423f8549B9D5