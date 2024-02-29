Ethena (ENA) Tokenomics
Ethena (ENA) Impormasyon
Ethena is a synthetic dollar protocol built on Ethereum that will provide a crypto-native solution for money not reliant on traditional banking system infrastructure.
Ethena (ENA) Tokenomics at Pagsusuri ng Presyo
Galugarin ang mga pangunahing tokenomics at datos ng presyo para sa Ethena (ENA), kasama ang market cap, mga detalye ng supply, FDV, at kasaysayan ng presyo. Unawain ang kasalukuyang halaga at posisyon sa merkado ng token sa isang sulyap.
Malalim na Istraktura ng Ethena (ENA) Token
Alamin nang mas malalim kung paano ibinibigay, inilalaan, at ina-unlock ang mga ENA token. Itinatampok ng seksyong ito ang mga pangunahing aspeto ng istrukturang pang-ekonomiya ng token: utility, mga insentibo, at vesting.
Overview
Ethena (ENA) is the governance and utility token of the Ethena protocol, which issues the synthetic stablecoin USDe. The token economics of ENA are designed to incentivize ecosystem growth, align stakeholders, and ensure long-term protocol sustainability. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of the issuance, allocation, usage, incentive, locking, and unlocking mechanisms, with supporting tables for clarity.
Issuance Mechanism
- Initial Minting: ENA tokens were initially minted at launch. The protocol includes a
mintfunction, controlled by a multi-signature wallet, which allows for additional issuance up to 10% of the total token supply, but only once every 365 days. The first mint counted as the initial issuance, so no further minting can occur until at least April 2, 2025.
- Inflation Control: The
MAX_INFLATIONvariable restricts the total number of tokens that can be minted, and the
MINT_WAIT_PERIODenforces a minimum interval between mints.
Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Category
|% of Total Supply
|Unlock Start
|Vesting/Unlock Details
|Binance Launchpool
|2.00%
|2024-04-02
|Distributed at launch
|Investors
|25.00%
|2025-03-06
|1-year 25% cliff, then 3-year linear monthly vesting
|Core Contributors
|30.00%
|2025-03-06
|1-year 25% cliff, then 3-year linear monthly vesting
|Foundation
|15.00%
|2025-03-06
|3-year linear monthly vesting (unlock dates not fully disclosed)
|Ecosystem (incl. Airdrop)
|28.00%
|2024-03-06
|10% airdropped in first/second season, remainder for ongoing ecosystem initiatives
Key Unlock Events:
- Airdrop: 10% of the ecosystem allocation was distributed as airdrops in the first and second reward seasons (March 2024).
- Ecosystem Development: Ongoing, with a portion held by a DAO-controlled multisig for future campaigns and partnerships.
Usage and Incentive Mechanisms
- Governance: ENA holders will be able to vote on protocol parameters, risk management, collateral composition, exchange/custodian exposure, DEX integrations, cross-chain initiatives, product prioritization, community grants, Reserve Fund sizing, and yield distribution.
- Staking and Locking: Users can lock ENA to receive sENA, a liquid receipt token that earns rewards (initially from unclaimed airdrop ENA). sENA is composable in DeFi and is intended to reward long-term aligned users.
- Restaking: ENA can be restaked in partnership with Symbiotic to provide economic security for cross-chain USDe transfers and future Ethena Network applications.
- Liquidity Incentives: USDe and ENA holders are incentivized to provide liquidity on platforms like Curve and Uniswap through campaigns (e.g., Shard and Sats campaigns).
- Points Campaigns: Users earn points (shards, sats) for holding, staking, locking, and providing liquidity, which can be converted into ENA or other rewards.
Example: Shard Distribution (as of Feb 29, 2024)
|Activity
|TVL ($M)
|Shard Boost (per $/day)
|New Shards Distributed (M)
|Locking LP Tokens
|125
|20
|2,500
|Hold Pendle USDe YT or SY in Pool
|59
|10
|590
|Lock USDe
|160
|10
|1,597
|Buy and Hold USDe
|104
|5
|519
|Stake and Hold sUSDe
|195
|1
|195
|Invite Bonus
|~10%
|~10%
|54
|Total
|~580
|-
|5,455
Locking Mechanism
- ENA Locking: ENA can be locked to receive sENA, which is liquid and can be used in DeFi. Locking aligns users with long-term protocol growth and grants access to additional rewards.
- USDe Locking: USDe can be locked to earn boosted rewards in points campaigns.
- Unstaking/Unlocking: sUSDe and USDe lockers can initiate an unlock process, which takes 7 days before withdrawal is possible. There are no minimum/maximum staking amounts.
Unlocking Time and Vesting
|Recipient
|Unlock Start
|Unlock Type
|Amount per Period
|Periods
|Description/Notes
|Airdrop
|2024-03-06
|Instant
|450,000,000
|1
|10% of ecosystem allocation as first/second season rewards
|Ecosystem Dev.
|2024-07-05
|Instant
|500,000,000
|1
|Ongoing ecosystem initiatives
|Core Contributors
|2025-03-06
|Instant
|1,125,000,000
|1
|1-year 25% cliff, then 3-year linear monthly vesting
|Ecosystem Dev.
|2025-03-06
|Monthly
|3,550,000,000
|36
|3-year linear vesting
|Foundation
|2025-03-06
|Monthly
|2,250,000,000
|36
|3-year linear vesting (unlock dates not fully disclosed)
|Investors
|2025-03-06
|Instant
|937,500,000
|1
|1-year 25% cliff, then 3-year linear monthly vesting
|Core Contributors
|2025-04-06
|Monthly
|3,375,000,000
|36
|3-year linear vesting
|Investors
|2025-04-06
|Monthly
|2,812,500,000
|36
|3-year linear vesting
- Cliff and Vesting: Both core contributors and investors are subject to a 1-year cliff (no tokens unlocked before 1 year), after which 25% unlocks instantly, and the remaining 75% vests linearly over 3 years.
Additional Notes
- Multi-Sig Control: Key protocol functions, including minting and fund management, are controlled by multi-signature wallets with varying signatory requirements for security.
- No Native Staking for Security: Staking is not used to secure the network, but rather to align incentives and distribute rewards.
- Governance Rollout: DAO governance is planned for Q2 2024 and beyond, with ENA holders gaining increasing influence over protocol decisions.
Summary Table: ENA Tokenomics
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|Initial mint, up to 10% inflation per year (not before April 2025), multi-sig controlled
|Allocation
|See allocation table above
|Usage
|Governance, staking (sENA), restaking, liquidity incentives, campaign rewards
|Incentives
|Points campaigns (shards, sats), airdrops, sENA rewards
|Locking
|ENA → sENA (liquid, composable), USDe/sUSDe locking for boosted rewards
|Unlocking
|1-year cliff for team/investors, 3-year linear vesting, 7-day unlock for sUSDe/USDe
For further details, see the Ethena documentation and governance forum.
Ethena (ENA) Tokenomics: Ipinaliwanag ang Mga Pangunahing Sukatan at Mga Kaso ng Paggamit
Ang pag-unawa sa mga tokenomics ng Ethena (ENA) ay mahalaga para sa pagsusuri ng pangmatagalang halaga, pagpapanatili, at potensyal nito.
Mga Pangunahing Sukatan at Paano Sila Kinakalkula:
Kabuuang Supply:
Ang maximum na bilang ng mga ENA token na nagawa na o kailanman ay gagawin.
Circulating Supply:
Ang bilang ng mga token na kasalukuyang magagamit sa merkado at sa mga pampublikong kamay.
Max na Supply:
Ang hard cap sa kung ilang ENA token ang maaaring umiral sa kabuuan.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Kinakalkula bilang kasalukuyang presyo × max na supply, na nagbibigay ng projection ng kabuuang market cap kung ang lahat ng mga token ay nasa sirkulasyon.
Rate ng Inflation:
Sinasalamin kung gaano kabilis ang mga bagong token na ipinakilala, na nakakaapekto sa kakulangan at pangmatagalang paggalaw ng presyo.
Bakit Mahalaga ang Mga Sukat na Ito para sa mga Mangangalakal?
Mataas na circulating supply = mas mataas na liquidity.
Limitado max na supply + mababang inflation = potensyal para sa pangmatagalang pagtaas ng presyo.
Transparent na pamamahagi ng token = mas mahusay na tiwala sa proyekto at mas mababang panganib ng sentralisadong kontrol.
Mataas na FDV na may mababang kasalukuyang market cap = posibleng mga signal ng labis na pagpapahalaga.
Ngayong naiintindihan mo na ang tokenomics ni ENA, galugarin ang live na presyo ng ENA token!
Paano Bumili ng ENA
Interesado sa pagdaragdag ng Ethena (ENA) sa iyong portfolio? Sinusuportahan ng MEXC ang iba't ibang paraan upang bumili ng ENA, kabilang ang mga credit card, bank transfer, at peer-to-peer na kalakalan. Baguhan ka man o pro, ginagawang madali at ligtas ng MEXC ang pagbili ng crypto.
Ethena (ENA) Kasaysayan ng Presyo
Ang pagsusuri sa kasaysayan ng presyo ng ENA ay nakakatulong sa mga user na maunawaan ang mga nakaraang paggalaw ng merkado, mga pangunahing antas ng suporta/paglaban, at mga pattern ng volatility. Sinusubaybayan mo man ang all-time highs o pagtukoy ng mga uso, ang makasaysayang datos ay isang mahalagang bahagi ng prediksyon ng presyo at teknikal na pagsusuri.
Prediksyon sa Presyo ng ENA
Gustong malaman kung saan maaaring patungo ang ENA? Pinagsasama ng aming pahina ng prediksyon sa presyo ng ENA ang sentimento sa merkado, mga makasaysayang trend, at mga teknikal na tagapagpahiwatig upang magbigay ng isang pasulong na pananaw.
Bakit Dapat Mong Piliin ang MEXC?
Ang MEXC ay isa sa mga nangungunang crypto exchange sa mundo, na pinagkakatiwalaan ng milyun-milyong user sa buong mundo. Baguhan ka man o pro, ang MEXC ang iyong pinakamadaling paraan sa crypto.
Disclaimer
Ang datos ng Tokenomics sa pahinang ito ay mula sa mga mapagkukunan ng third-party. Hindi ginagarantiya ng MEXC ang katumpakan nito. Mangyaring magsagawa ng masusing pananaliksik bago mamuhunan.
