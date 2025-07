Eldarune (ELDA) Impormasyon

Eldarune is a Game Factory that builds Interoperable, medieval themed, blockchain games. Eldarune offers NFTs that can be used across multiple games. The factory is powered by the $ELDA token.

Opisyal na Website: https://www.eldarune.com/ Puting papel: https://digalabs.gitbook.io/whitepaper_eldarune/ Block Explorer: https://app.nansen.ai/token-god-mode?chain=bnb&tab=transactions&tokenAddress=0xab2ed911BDbeA001FD3B29AdbC35d8a76E68aAe4