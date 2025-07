Ekta (EKTA) Impormasyon

Ekta is an EVM compatible layer 1 mainnet which bridges traditional industries, businesses, and assets onto blockchain through their self-developed NFT marketplace, hybrid exchange, and metaverse. Their mission is to bring the next million people on-chain, enable sustainable long term value, and empower everyone to profit with purpose.

Opisyal na Website: https://www.ekta.io/ Puting papel: https://whitepaper.ektaworld.io/ Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x45808ce43eb2d7685ff0242631f0feb6f3d8701a