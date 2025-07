LayerEdge (EDGEN) Impormasyon

LayerEdge is building the world's first people-powered zk verification layer, edgenOS. With over 1 million users, we are democratizing blockchain verification while leveraging Bitcoin's unparalleled security foundation.

Opisyal na Website: https://www.layeredge.io Puting papel: https://github.com/Layer-Edge/Whitepaper Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0xAa9806c938836627Ed1a41Ae871c7E1889AE02Ca