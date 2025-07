Doran (DRN) Impormasyon

SHANHAI is the first 3D fantasy martial arts massively multiplayer online role-playing mobile game (MMORPG) based on blockchain technology, which combines traditional classic culture and future fantasy elements, and has multiple competitive modes such as single-player dungeons and guild battles. Doran (DRN) is the play-to-earn token in SHANHAI's "three-token economic model", allowing players free to earn.

Opisyal na Website: https://umcrypto.io/#/ Puting papel: https://um-shanhai.s3.amazonaws.com/Whitepaper.pdf Block Explorer: https://scanuton.umcrypto.io/address/0xda34bDc898267493e4E8659df435E097c11f4Cb4