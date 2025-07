Dolomite (DOLO) Impormasyon

Dolomite is a next-generation decentralized money market protocol and DEX that offers broad token support and capital efficiency with its virtual liquidity system. Dolomite combines the strengths of a DEX and a lending protocol into the most capital efficient and modular protocol DeFi has seen yet! Dolomite is capable of offering over-collateralized loans, margin trading, spot trading and other financial instruments.

Opisyal na Website: https://dolomite.io/ Puting papel: https://docs.dolomite.io Block Explorer: https://berascan.com/token/0x0F81001eF0A83ecCE5ccebf63EB302c70a39a654