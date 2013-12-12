DOGE (DOGE) Tokenomics
DOGE (DOGE) Impormasyon
Dogecoin is a cryptocurrency focused on actual utility as a currency. We provide fast block times and very low fees which make Dogecoin suitable for usage in micro-transactions but also as payment option for online shops. Dogecoin has been adopted as such by online retailers and can be used easily as means of consumer to consumer money transfer too.
DOGE (DOGE) Tokenomics at Pagsusuri ng Presyo
Galugarin ang mga pangunahing tokenomics at datos ng presyo para sa DOGE (DOGE), kasama ang market cap, mga detalye ng supply, FDV, at kasaysayan ng presyo. Unawain ang kasalukuyang halaga at posisyon sa merkado ng token sa isang sulyap.
Malalim na Istraktura ng DOGE (DOGE) Token
Alamin nang mas malalim kung paano ibinibigay, inilalaan, at ina-unlock ang mga DOGE token. Itinatampok ng seksyong ito ang mga pangunahing aspeto ng istrukturang pang-ekonomiya ng token: utility, mga insentibo, at vesting.
Dogecoin (DOGE) is a peer-to-peer payment settlement layer and meme-based community project. Its token economics are characterized by simplicity and transparency, with a focus on accessibility and ongoing network security. Below is a detailed breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, and mechanisms related to locking and unlocking.
Issuance Mechanism
|Aspect
|Details
|Issuance Type
|Proof-of-Work (PoW) mining
|Block Reward
|10,000 DOGE per block (permanently fixed)
|Block Time
|~1 minute per block
|Supply Cap
|No maximum cap; DOGE is inflationary with ongoing issuance
|Auxiliary Mining
|Supports Auxiliary Proof-of-Work (AuxPoW) with Litecoin, allowing merged mining
|Token Distribution
|All DOGE is distributed to miners as block rewards and transaction fees
- The block reward is fixed and does not decrease over time, resulting in a predictable, ongoing inflation rate.
- There is no pre-mine, ICO, or team allocation; all tokens are earned through mining.
Allocation Mechanism
|Aspect
|Details
|Initial Allocation
|100% of DOGE distributed via mining rewards
|Team/Investors
|No tokens allocated to team, advisors, or investors
|Current Distribution
|As of May 2024, the top 10 wallets hold ~45% of circulating supply, but no privileged access or modification rights exist
- No tokens were set aside for the project team or early investors.
- The entire supply is distributed through the mining process.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
|Aspect
|Details
|Primary Uses
|Peer-to-peer payments, value storage, tipping, microtransactions, and online payments
|Network Fees
|DOGE is used to pay transaction fees on the Dogecoin network
|Miner Incentives
|Miners are incentivized through block rewards and transaction fees
|Community Incentives
|No formal staking or liquidity provision; incentives are primarily mining-based
- DOGE is widely used for tipping and microtransactions due to its low transaction fees and fast confirmation times.
- The network is maintained by miners who are rewarded for securing the blockchain.
Locking Mechanism
|Aspect
|Details
|Token Locking
|No native locking or vesting mechanisms for DOGE
|Staking
|No staking or delegated proof-of-stake; only PoW mining
|Unlocking
|Not applicable; all mined DOGE is immediately liquid and transferable
- There are no mechanisms for locking, vesting, or scheduled unlocking of DOGE tokens.
- All tokens earned through mining are immediately available for use or transfer.
Unlocking Time
|Aspect
|Details
|Unlocking Schedule
|Not applicable; DOGE is liquid upon mining
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Description
|Issuance
|Fixed 10,000 DOGE per block, inflationary, PoW mining
|Allocation
|100% to miners; no team, investor, or pre-mine allocation
|Usage/Incentives
|Payments, tipping, transaction fees, miner rewards
|Locking
|None
|Unlocking
|Immediate upon mining
Additional Notes
- No Burn or Buyback: There are no token burning or buyback mechanisms in place or planned.
- No Staking: Dogecoin does not offer staking or liquidity provision mechanisms.
- Future Developments: The Dogecoin community has discussed potential upgrades, including modularizing the codebase and exploring alternative consensus mechanisms, but as of now, PoW remains the standard.
Dogecoin’s token economics are designed for simplicity, transparency, and ongoing network security, with all tokens distributed through mining and no artificial scarcity or complex vesting schedules. This model supports its use as a widely accessible, community-driven digital currency.
DOGE (DOGE) Tokenomics: Ipinaliwanag ang Mga Pangunahing Sukatan at Mga Kaso ng Paggamit
Ang pag-unawa sa mga tokenomics ng DOGE (DOGE) ay mahalaga para sa pagsusuri ng pangmatagalang halaga, pagpapanatili, at potensyal nito.
Mga Pangunahing Sukatan at Paano Sila Kinakalkula:
Kabuuang Supply:
Ang maximum na bilang ng mga DOGE token na nagawa na o kailanman ay gagawin.
Circulating Supply:
Ang bilang ng mga token na kasalukuyang magagamit sa merkado at sa mga pampublikong kamay.
Max na Supply:
Ang hard cap sa kung ilang DOGE token ang maaaring umiral sa kabuuan.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Kinakalkula bilang kasalukuyang presyo × max na supply, na nagbibigay ng projection ng kabuuang market cap kung ang lahat ng mga token ay nasa sirkulasyon.
Rate ng Inflation:
Sinasalamin kung gaano kabilis ang mga bagong token na ipinakilala, na nakakaapekto sa kakulangan at pangmatagalang paggalaw ng presyo.
Bakit Mahalaga ang Mga Sukat na Ito para sa mga Mangangalakal?
Mataas na circulating supply = mas mataas na liquidity.
Limitado max na supply + mababang inflation = potensyal para sa pangmatagalang pagtaas ng presyo.
Transparent na pamamahagi ng token = mas mahusay na tiwala sa proyekto at mas mababang panganib ng sentralisadong kontrol.
Mataas na FDV na may mababang kasalukuyang market cap = posibleng mga signal ng labis na pagpapahalaga.
Ngayong naiintindihan mo na ang tokenomics ni DOGE, galugarin ang live na presyo ng DOGE token!
Paano Bumili ng DOGE
Interesado sa pagdaragdag ng DOGE (DOGE) sa iyong portfolio? Sinusuportahan ng MEXC ang iba't ibang paraan upang bumili ng DOGE, kabilang ang mga credit card, bank transfer, at peer-to-peer na kalakalan. Baguhan ka man o pro, ginagawang madali at ligtas ng MEXC ang pagbili ng crypto.
DOGE (DOGE) Kasaysayan ng Presyo
Ang pagsusuri sa kasaysayan ng presyo ng DOGE ay nakakatulong sa mga user na maunawaan ang mga nakaraang paggalaw ng merkado, mga pangunahing antas ng suporta/paglaban, at mga pattern ng volatility. Sinusubaybayan mo man ang all-time highs o pagtukoy ng mga uso, ang makasaysayang datos ay isang mahalagang bahagi ng prediksyon ng presyo at teknikal na pagsusuri.
Prediksyon sa Presyo ng DOGE
Gustong malaman kung saan maaaring patungo ang DOGE? Pinagsasama ng aming pahina ng prediksyon sa presyo ng DOGE ang sentimento sa merkado, mga makasaysayang trend, at mga teknikal na tagapagpahiwatig upang magbigay ng isang pasulong na pananaw.
Bakit Dapat Mong Piliin ang MEXC?
Ang MEXC ay isa sa mga nangungunang crypto exchange sa mundo, na pinagkakatiwalaan ng milyun-milyong user sa buong mundo. Baguhan ka man o pro, ang MEXC ang iyong pinakamadaling paraan sa crypto.
Disclaimer
Ang datos ng Tokenomics sa pahinang ito ay mula sa mga mapagkukunan ng third-party. Hindi ginagarantiya ng MEXC ang katumpakan nito. Mangyaring magsagawa ng masusing pananaliksik bago mamuhunan.
Bumili ng DOGE (DOGE)
Halaga
1 DOGE = 0.23731 USD