DOGE (DOGE) Tokenomics

Tuklasin ang mga pangunahing pananaw sa DOGE (DOGE), kasama ang supply ng token nito, modelo ng pamamahagi, at real-time na datos ng merkado.
DOGE (DOGE) Impormasyon

Dogecoin is a cryptocurrency focused on actual utility as a currency. We provide fast block times and very low fees which make Dogecoin suitable for usage in micro-transactions but also as payment option for online shops. Dogecoin has been adopted as such by online retailers and can be used easily as means of consumer to consumer money transfer too.

Opisyal na Website:
http://dogecoin.com/
Puting papel:
https://github.com/dogecoin/dogecoin/blob/master/README.md
Block Explorer:
https://blockchair.com/dogecoin

DOGE (DOGE) Tokenomics at Pagsusuri ng Presyo

Galugarin ang mga pangunahing tokenomics at datos ng presyo para sa DOGE (DOGE), kasama ang market cap, mga detalye ng supply, FDV, at kasaysayan ng presyo. Unawain ang kasalukuyang halaga at posisyon sa merkado ng token sa isang sulyap.

Market Cap:
$ 35.66B
$ 35.66B
Kabuuang Supply:
--
--
Circulating Supply:
$ 150.26B
$ 150.26B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
--
--
All-Time High:
$ 0.74
$ 0.74
All-Time Low:
$ 0.000085474399384111
$ 0.000085474399384111
Kasalukuyang Presyo:
$ 0.23731
$ 0.23731

Malalim na Istraktura ng DOGE (DOGE) Token

Alamin nang mas malalim kung paano ibinibigay, inilalaan, at ina-unlock ang mga DOGE token. Itinatampok ng seksyong ito ang mga pangunahing aspeto ng istrukturang pang-ekonomiya ng token: utility, mga insentibo, at vesting.

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a peer-to-peer payment settlement layer and meme-based community project. Its token economics are characterized by simplicity and transparency, with a focus on accessibility and ongoing network security. Below is a detailed breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, and mechanisms related to locking and unlocking.

Issuance Mechanism

AspectDetails
Issuance TypeProof-of-Work (PoW) mining
Block Reward10,000 DOGE per block (permanently fixed)
Block Time~1 minute per block
Supply CapNo maximum cap; DOGE is inflationary with ongoing issuance
Auxiliary MiningSupports Auxiliary Proof-of-Work (AuxPoW) with Litecoin, allowing merged mining
Token DistributionAll DOGE is distributed to miners as block rewards and transaction fees
  • The block reward is fixed and does not decrease over time, resulting in a predictable, ongoing inflation rate.
  • There is no pre-mine, ICO, or team allocation; all tokens are earned through mining.

Allocation Mechanism

AspectDetails
Initial Allocation100% of DOGE distributed via mining rewards
Team/InvestorsNo tokens allocated to team, advisors, or investors
Current DistributionAs of May 2024, the top 10 wallets hold ~45% of circulating supply, but no privileged access or modification rights exist
  • No tokens were set aside for the project team or early investors.
  • The entire supply is distributed through the mining process.

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

AspectDetails
Primary UsesPeer-to-peer payments, value storage, tipping, microtransactions, and online payments
Network FeesDOGE is used to pay transaction fees on the Dogecoin network
Miner IncentivesMiners are incentivized through block rewards and transaction fees
Community IncentivesNo formal staking or liquidity provision; incentives are primarily mining-based
  • DOGE is widely used for tipping and microtransactions due to its low transaction fees and fast confirmation times.
  • The network is maintained by miners who are rewarded for securing the blockchain.

Locking Mechanism

AspectDetails
Token LockingNo native locking or vesting mechanisms for DOGE
StakingNo staking or delegated proof-of-stake; only PoW mining
UnlockingNot applicable; all mined DOGE is immediately liquid and transferable
  • There are no mechanisms for locking, vesting, or scheduled unlocking of DOGE tokens.
  • All tokens earned through mining are immediately available for use or transfer.

Unlocking Time

AspectDetails
Unlocking ScheduleNot applicable; DOGE is liquid upon mining

Summary Table

MechanismDescription
IssuanceFixed 10,000 DOGE per block, inflationary, PoW mining
Allocation100% to miners; no team, investor, or pre-mine allocation
Usage/IncentivesPayments, tipping, transaction fees, miner rewards
LockingNone
UnlockingImmediate upon mining

Additional Notes

  • No Burn or Buyback: There are no token burning or buyback mechanisms in place or planned.
  • No Staking: Dogecoin does not offer staking or liquidity provision mechanisms.
  • Future Developments: The Dogecoin community has discussed potential upgrades, including modularizing the codebase and exploring alternative consensus mechanisms, but as of now, PoW remains the standard.

Dogecoin’s token economics are designed for simplicity, transparency, and ongoing network security, with all tokens distributed through mining and no artificial scarcity or complex vesting schedules. This model supports its use as a widely accessible, community-driven digital currency.

DOGE (DOGE) Tokenomics: Ipinaliwanag ang Mga Pangunahing Sukatan at Mga Kaso ng Paggamit

Ang pag-unawa sa mga tokenomics ng DOGE (DOGE) ay mahalaga para sa pagsusuri ng pangmatagalang halaga, pagpapanatili, at potensyal nito.

Mga Pangunahing Sukatan at Paano Sila Kinakalkula:

Kabuuang Supply:

Ang maximum na bilang ng mga DOGE token na nagawa na o kailanman ay gagawin.

Circulating Supply:

Ang bilang ng mga token na kasalukuyang magagamit sa merkado at sa mga pampublikong kamay.

Max na Supply:

Ang hard cap sa kung ilang DOGE token ang maaaring umiral sa kabuuan.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Kinakalkula bilang kasalukuyang presyo × max na supply, na nagbibigay ng projection ng kabuuang market cap kung ang lahat ng mga token ay nasa sirkulasyon.

Rate ng Inflation:

Sinasalamin kung gaano kabilis ang mga bagong token na ipinakilala, na nakakaapekto sa kakulangan at pangmatagalang paggalaw ng presyo.

Bakit Mahalaga ang Mga Sukat na Ito para sa mga Mangangalakal?

Mataas na circulating supply = mas mataas na liquidity.

Limitado max na supply + mababang inflation = potensyal para sa pangmatagalang pagtaas ng presyo.

Transparent na pamamahagi ng token = mas mahusay na tiwala sa proyekto at mas mababang panganib ng sentralisadong kontrol.

Mataas na FDV na may mababang kasalukuyang market cap = posibleng mga signal ng labis na pagpapahalaga.

Ngayong naiintindihan mo na ang tokenomics ni DOGE, galugarin ang live na presyo ng DOGE token!

Disclaimer

Ang datos ng Tokenomics sa pahinang ito ay mula sa mga mapagkukunan ng third-party. Hindi ginagarantiya ng MEXC ang katumpakan nito. Mangyaring magsagawa ng masusing pananaliksik bago mamuhunan.