DANGNN DAYA COIN (DGC) Impormasyon

DGC Coin is Hybrid POW A+ Blockchain platfrom services to activated Dapp, Smartcontract, Voting & Payment System. DGC Coin which will support coin mining while maintaining the form of the private blockchain until the halving period of the DGC Coin.

Opisyal na Website: http://dangnncoin.com/ Puting papel: https://dangnncoin.gitbook.io/dangnn-coins-white-paper Block Explorer: https://explorer.dangnn.co.kr/