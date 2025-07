DEAPcoin (DEP) Impormasyon

PlayMining is the leading NFT game platform of the global GameFi (Game-based Decentralized Finance) industry. Launching on May 26th, 2020 as the world’s first Play to Earn token economy, the service now has over 2 million players from 100 countries.

Opisyal na Website: https://dea.sg/ Puting papel: https://deapnetwork.whitepaper.dea.sg/ Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/BgwQjVNMWvt2d8CN51CsbniwRWyZ9H9HfHkEsvikeVuZ