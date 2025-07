DEF-AI (DEFAI) Impormasyon

DEF-AI is a decentralized AI infrastructure protocol that enables intelligent, real-time computation within the blockchain ecosystem. It connects AI workload requests to a distributed network of GPU-powered compute nodes using on-chain routing and smart contracts. This allows developers to integrate advanced AI capabilities—such as image generation, natural language processing, and data analytics—directly into decentralized applications (dApps).

Opisyal na Website: https://def-ai.io/ Puting papel: https://def-ai-organization.gitbook.io/def-ai-organization/launch-model/core-features Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/HwFh2kN2rYPKxzHRCFYB5qQ8rYomMs4jp968oe6FQubZ