DeepBook (DEEP) Tokenomics
DeepBook (DEEP) Impormasyon
DeepBook is a next-generation decentralized central limit order book (CLOB) built on Sui. DeepBook leverages Sui's parallel execution, sub-second latency, and low transaction fees to bring a highly performant, laser-fast on-chain exchange.
DeepBook (DEEP) Tokenomics at Pagsusuri ng Presyo
Galugarin ang mga pangunahing tokenomics at datos ng presyo para sa DeepBook (DEEP), kasama ang market cap, mga detalye ng supply, FDV, at kasaysayan ng presyo. Unawain ang kasalukuyang halaga at posisyon sa merkado ng token sa isang sulyap.
Malalim na Istraktura ng DeepBook (DEEP) Token
Alamin nang mas malalim kung paano ibinibigay, inilalaan, at ina-unlock ang mga DEEP token. Itinatampok ng seksyong ito ang mga pangunahing aspeto ng istrukturang pang-ekonomiya ng token: utility, mga insentibo, at vesting.
Below is a comprehensive analysis of the token economics for DeepBook Protocol, focused on its issuance mechanism, allocation mechanism, usage and incentive mechanism, lock-up mechanism, and unlocking time.
1. Issuance Mechanism
As of the latest available information:
- DeepBook Protocol operates natively on the Sui blockchain and leverages the SUI token.
- Participation in DeepBook (e.g., creating trading pools) requires users to pay a one-time fee in SUI tokens (currently set at 100 SUI per pool creation).
- There is no public evidence of a unique DeepBook-issued token; the protocol’s economics are closely tied with SUI token’s mechanisms.
- Future governance or changes to issuance could be implemented using SUI’s native on-chain voting and governance model, though no governance process for DeepBook or SUI governance via DeepBook has been launched yet.
2. Allocation Mechanism
- Since DeepBook does not appear to issue its own token, allocation primarily refers to SUI tokens utilized within the protocol.
- Pool creation and potential protocol upgrades rely on SUI payments from users. The final destination or use case for the SUI tokens collected as pool creation fees has not been publicly detailed.
- In the broader Sui network, SUI tokens are allocated to network participants through a range of mechanisms (including staking, validator rewards, ecosystem incentives) but DeepBook-specific allocations are not documented.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Usage: SUI tokens are required to:
- Create pools (paying a one-time fee)
- Participate as a validator (staking)
- Incentives: SUI tokens may be used as potential rewards for validators/delegators in the Sui network, which DeepBook indirectly benefits from as a network-native dApp. There are no unique DeepBook-specific staking, rewards, or profit-sharing mechanisms reported.
- No direct “profit-sharing,” “revenue distribution,” or other distinctive incentive mechanisms unique to DeepBook have been confirmed. (Revenue generated from protocol usage, if any, is not yet scheduled for redistribution or specific allocation.)
4. Lock-Up Mechanism
- No evidence exists of a specific DeepBook token, vesting schedule, or lock-up event.
- SUI staking on the Sui network (which underpins DeepBook’s operation) involves locking SUI tokens for validator participation, with minimums and lock lengths determined by network governance. This is network-wide and not unique to DeepBook.
5. Unlocking Time
- No documented DeepBook-specific token vesting or unlocking schedule exists.
- Any unlocking or vesting relevant to DeepBook would inherit from broader SUI token economics—such as SUI’s validator staking lock/unlock periods (if applicable). As pool creation requires a one-time SUI payment, this has no specific lock/unlock schedule.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|DeepBook Protocol (as of Jun 2025)
|Issuance
|No DeepBook-native token; uses SUI
|Allocation
|SUI paid for pool creation; undisclosed use
|Usage & Incentives
|Requires SUI for pool creation; no unique DeepBook incentive
|Lock-up
|None specific; follows SUI staking if validating
|Unlocking
|None specific; follows SUI staking periods if applicable
Nuances & Implications
- Lack of DeepBook-Native Token: At time of analysis, DeepBook Protocol does not introduce a standalone token with its own economic policy; it leverages SUI as the medium for all value transfer within the protocol.
- Fee Usage Unclear: The destination and eventual use or burn of the SUI paid in DeepBook fees remains undisclosed, representing a potential transparency issue.
- Upgradeable Model: If governance is enabled in the future (either for Sui or DeepBook), mechanisms such as SUI-based voting, treasury allocations, or protocol incentives could be implemented via on-chain proposals.
- No Unique Vesting/Unlocks: Investors should be aware that current DeepBook participation does not expose them to typical protocol token distribution schedules, vesting, or unlocks beyond those inherent in SUI network operations.
Recommendations
- Monitor Sui and DeepBook official channels for future updates, especially with respect to protocol upgrades, fee destination, and the introduction of any DeepBook-native token or incentive program.
- For protocol participants: All risk/reward exposures are currently tied to SUI token holding and the general health of the Sui network, not to DeepBook-specific economic structures.
Note: This summary is based on the best available research as of June 2025. Should the protocol issue a native token or update its economic structure, the above facts may change accordingly.
DeepBook (DEEP) Tokenomics: Ipinaliwanag ang Mga Pangunahing Sukatan at Mga Kaso ng Paggamit
Ang pag-unawa sa mga tokenomics ng DeepBook (DEEP) ay mahalaga para sa pagsusuri ng pangmatagalang halaga, pagpapanatili, at potensyal nito.
Mga Pangunahing Sukatan at Paano Sila Kinakalkula:
Kabuuang Supply:
Ang maximum na bilang ng mga DEEP token na nagawa na o kailanman ay gagawin.
Circulating Supply:
Ang bilang ng mga token na kasalukuyang magagamit sa merkado at sa mga pampublikong kamay.
Max na Supply:
Ang hard cap sa kung ilang DEEP token ang maaaring umiral sa kabuuan.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Kinakalkula bilang kasalukuyang presyo × max na supply, na nagbibigay ng projection ng kabuuang market cap kung ang lahat ng mga token ay nasa sirkulasyon.
Rate ng Inflation:
Sinasalamin kung gaano kabilis ang mga bagong token na ipinakilala, na nakakaapekto sa kakulangan at pangmatagalang paggalaw ng presyo.
Bakit Mahalaga ang Mga Sukat na Ito para sa mga Mangangalakal?
Mataas na circulating supply = mas mataas na liquidity.
Limitado max na supply + mababang inflation = potensyal para sa pangmatagalang pagtaas ng presyo.
Transparent na pamamahagi ng token = mas mahusay na tiwala sa proyekto at mas mababang panganib ng sentralisadong kontrol.
Mataas na FDV na may mababang kasalukuyang market cap = posibleng mga signal ng labis na pagpapahalaga.
Ngayong naiintindihan mo na ang tokenomics ni DEEP, galugarin ang live na presyo ng DEEP token!
Paano Bumili ng DEEP
Interesado sa pagdaragdag ng DeepBook (DEEP) sa iyong portfolio? Sinusuportahan ng MEXC ang iba't ibang paraan upang bumili ng DEEP, kabilang ang mga credit card, bank transfer, at peer-to-peer na kalakalan. Baguhan ka man o pro, ginagawang madali at ligtas ng MEXC ang pagbili ng crypto.
DeepBook (DEEP) Kasaysayan ng Presyo
Ang pagsusuri sa kasaysayan ng presyo ng DEEP ay nakakatulong sa mga user na maunawaan ang mga nakaraang paggalaw ng merkado, mga pangunahing antas ng suporta/paglaban, at mga pattern ng volatility. Sinusubaybayan mo man ang all-time highs o pagtukoy ng mga uso, ang makasaysayang datos ay isang mahalagang bahagi ng prediksyon ng presyo at teknikal na pagsusuri.
Prediksyon sa Presyo ng DEEP
Gustong malaman kung saan maaaring patungo ang DEEP? Pinagsasama ng aming pahina ng prediksyon sa presyo ng DEEP ang sentimento sa merkado, mga makasaysayang trend, at mga teknikal na tagapagpahiwatig upang magbigay ng isang pasulong na pananaw.
Bakit Dapat Mong Piliin ang MEXC?
Ang MEXC ay isa sa mga nangungunang crypto exchange sa mundo, na pinagkakatiwalaan ng milyun-milyong user sa buong mundo. Baguhan ka man o pro, ang MEXC ang iyong pinakamadaling paraan sa crypto.
Disclaimer
Ang datos ng Tokenomics sa pahinang ito ay mula sa mga mapagkukunan ng third-party. Hindi ginagarantiya ng MEXC ang katumpakan nito. Mangyaring magsagawa ng masusing pananaliksik bago mamuhunan.
Bumili ng DeepBook (DEEP)
Halaga
1 DEEP = 0.195774 USD