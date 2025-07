Decred (DCR) Impormasyon

Decred is a cryptocurrency, similar to Bitcoin, with a strong focus on community input, open governance and sustainable funding and development. It utilizes a hybrid “proof-of-work” and “proof-of-stake” mining system to ensure that a small group cannot dominate the flow of transactions or make changes to Decred without the input of the community.

Opisyal na Website: https://decred.org/ Puting papel: https://docs.decred.org/ Block Explorer: https://dcrdata.decred.org/