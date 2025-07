DecideAI (DCD) Impormasyon

DecideAI is a pioneering decentralized ecosystem designed to reshape the landscape of Large Language Models (LLMs) by prioritizing quality, collaboration, and ownership. Our ecosystem comprises three core components: Decide Protocol, a transparent training platform that coordinates both human and artificial intelligence to improve specialized LLMs; Decide ID, a unique verification system ensuring high-quality data contributions; and Decide Cortex, an open-source platform for accessing and sharing pre-trained LLMs and vetted datasets. By leveraging blockchain technology for privacy and transparency, DecideAI democratizes access to AI resources while rewarding contributors, setting a new industry standard for open-source collaboration. Our mission is to build AI infrastructure that not only excels in performance but also protects user privacy and fosters a sustainable, specialized workforce.

Opisyal na Website: https://decideai.xyz/ Puting papel: https://decideai.gitbook.io/decideai-whitepaper/ Block Explorer: https://dashboard.internetcomputer.org/sns/x4kx5-ziaaa-aaaaq-aabeq-cai/transactions