Dark Eclipse (DARK) Impormasyon

$DARK is an AI x GameFi x Infrastructure project led by @edgarpavlovsky (founder of @mtndao). It's more than just a meme coin — it's a pioneer of real AI applications. The team launched DARK Games, a gaming universe where only AIs fight. Humans don’t play — they bet on outcomes, sponsor AIs, and design strategies. For once, AI takes the spotlight.

Opisyal na Website: https://www.darkresearch.ai/ Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/8BtoThi2ZoXnF7QQK1Wjmh2JuBw9FjVvhnGMVZ2vpump