DAI (DAI) Impormasyon

Dai is a Ethereum ERC20 token from MakerDAO project. MakerDAO (MKR) Maker is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token — the Dai. Dai is a cryptocurrency that automatically reacts to emergent market conditions in order to stabilize its value against the major world currencies. Dai is created by the Dai Stablecoin System, a decentralized platform that runs on the Ethereum blockchain.

Opisyal na Website: https://makerdao.com/ Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/EjmyN6qEC1Tf1JxiG1ae7UTJhUxSwk1TCWNWqxWV4J6o