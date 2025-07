CRT Project (CRT) Impormasyon

The CRT Project (Create to Reality Token) is an AI-powered decentralized content ecosystem that transforms user-generated stories into real-world media productions. By enabling users to collaboratively write and submit narrative scenarios, CRT uses advanced artificial intelligence to adapt these contributions into structured scripts and visual storyboards.

Opisyal na Website: https://www.crt-project.xyz/ Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x0a4105a67940724194219c0bd683d57a2a51a819