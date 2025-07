Crown by Third Time (CROWN2) Impormasyon

CROWN is the utility token of the Photo Finish™LIVE virtual horse racing ecosystem created by Third Time Entertainment, a development studio whose previous horse racing games have been downloaded nearly 15 million times worldwide. Players stake CROWN tokens to proportionally own racetracks and receive a percentage of race entry fees in the form of DERBY, the in-game virtual currency.

Opisyal na Website: https://thirdtimegames.com Puting papel: https://cdn.photofinish.live/production/docs/CrownWhitepaper.pdf Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/GDfnEsia2WLAW5t8yx2X5j2mkfA74i5kwGdDuZHt7XmG