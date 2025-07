Compound (COMP) Impormasyon

Compound is a protocol on the Ethereum blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of assets with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the asset.

Opisyal na Website: https://compoundlabs.xyz/ Puting papel: https://compound.finance/documents/Compound.Whitepaper.pdf Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/AwEauVaTMQRB71WeDnwf1DWSBxaMKjEPuxyLr1uixFom