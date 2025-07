Cogni Token (COG) Impormasyon

CogniToken AI is a cutting-edge artificial intelligence platform driven by "cognitive science" as the core.It's name comes from the in-depth simulation of the human cognitive process, aiming to optimize human-computer interaction scenarios through intelligent decision-making and autonomous learning ability.

Opisyal na Website: https://cognitoken.top/ Puting papel: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1zNSIjCKglyr5uNid9sAnCTZBF00y1239/view Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0xba27e487697f88635baf8b469a36a313faccb4ea