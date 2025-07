CHR (CHR) Impormasyon

Chromia is a data centric Layer 1 platform that can support parallel executions by scaling horizontally, and high performance gaming or AI applications. The deposits are in erc20 and FT4. FT4: https://explorer.chromia.com/mainnet ERC20: https://etherscan.io/token/0x8a2279d4a90b6fe1c4b30fa660cc9f926797baa2

Opisyal na Website: https://chromia.com/ Puting papel: https://chromia.com/documents/Chromia-_-Platform-white-paper2019.pdf Block Explorer: https://explorer.chromia.com/Mainnet