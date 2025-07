CHUCKLE (CHK) Impormasyon

Chuckle ($CHK) is an AI-powered meme coin revolutionizing engagement through humor, transparency, and interactive AI experiences. Combining AI-driven character utilities, gamification, and DeFi integrations, Chuckle brings Web2 and Web3 users together in an evolving ecosystem.

Opisyal na Website: https://chucklememecoin.com/ Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/BKVydmngRfQSCgCu5ssX3FMUdLeojVFBFP9MencDDhac