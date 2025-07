ChangeX (CHANGE) Impormasyon

ChangeX is a multi-chain non-custodial hybrid DeFi/CeFi mobile application with a focus on PoS assets, designing a unique leveraged staking product that would allow up to 2x APR on existing assets, a Visa card to spend staking income without interrupting staking and integrated bank account.

Opisyal na Website: https://changex.io Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x7051faED0775f664a0286Af4F75ef5ed74e02754