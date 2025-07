Celer Network (CELR) Impormasyon

Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that enables fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned cryptoeconomics.

Opisyal na Website: https://www.celer.network/# Puting papel: https://im-docs.celer.network/developer/celer-im-overview Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x4f9254c83eb525f9fcf346490bbb3ed28a81c667