CheckDot (CDT) Impormasyon

CheckDot is a solution for covering DeFi users. Each user can insure himself on the CheckDot decentralized protocol against the risks of Depeg, Oracle malfunction, Smart contract vulnerability, Hard depeg, Wallet exploits and Platform hacks.

Opisyal na Website: https://checkdot.io/ Puting papel: https://checkdot.io/whitepaper.pdf Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/Ak3ovnWQnAxPSFoSNCoNYJLnJtQDCKRBH4HwhWkb6hFm