CoinbarPay (CBPAY) Impormasyon

CoinbarPay (CBPAY) represents a revolutionary advancement in the payment platform sector, by simply introducing a token-based incentive system. This pioneering approach diverges from traditional models by directly rewarding all network participants for their contributions to the platform's growth. By employing such an incentive system, CBPAY not only enhances the efficiency of its operations but also encourages a community-driven ecosystem.

Opisyal na Website: https://xdbchain.com/cbpay/ Puting papel: https://xdbchain.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/CBPAY-Token-Whitepaper-V-1.0.pdf Block Explorer: https://explorer.xdbchain.com/