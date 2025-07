Catizen (CATI) Impormasyon

Catizen is a unique, cat-themed social entertainment ecosystem on Telegram that combines fun interactions with the power of TON and Mantle. As a revolutionary gaming bot, Catizen not only simplifies access to Web3 but also makes mobile payments seamless, transforming the way users interact in the decentralized world. Moreover, Catizen adopts a “PLAY-TO-AIRDROP” model, rewarding players with tokens, which is an innovation in Web3 gameplay.

Opisyal na Website: https://catizen.ai/ Puting papel: https://docs.catizen.ai/ Block Explorer: https://tonviewer.com/EQD-cvR0Nz6XAyRBvbhz-abTrRC6sI5tvHvvpeQraV9UAAD7