Chainbase (C) Impormasyon

Chainbase is building the Hyperdata Network for AI — a foundational layer for the DataFi era. We transform fragmented onchain signals into structured, verifiable, and AI-ready data, enabling permissionless coordination between agents, apps, and humans. With over 500 billion+ data calls, a vibrant community of 20,000+ developers, and 8,000+ project integrations, Chainbase powers a decentralized data economy where data becomes capital: composable, monetizable, and open to all.

Opisyal na Website: https://chainbase.com/ Puting papel: https://github.com/chainbase-labs/chainbase-docs/blob/main/pdf/Chainbase_litepaper.pdf Block Explorer: https://basescan.org/token/0xba12bc7b210e61e5d3110b997a63ea216e0e18f7