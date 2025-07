BlackFort (BXN) Impormasyon

BlackFort is a cutting-edge blockchain platform, designed to be a top-tier Layer 1 blockchain. It is EVM-compatible, boasting fast transaction speeds, scalability, security, and efficiency. Utilizing the POSA consensus algorithm, it offers straightforward access for users to become delegators.

Opisyal na Website: https://blackfort.exchange Puting papel: https://storage.googleapis.com/skydelis-static/whitepaper.pdf Block Explorer: https://explorer.blackfort.network/