Buckazoids (BUCKAZOIDS) Impormasyon

Buckazoids first appeared in the 1989 sci-fi adventure game Space Quest III, developed by Sierra On-Line. In the game, these gold coins—featuring a vertical "₿" symbol and numeric denominations—served as universal intergalactic currency. Players used them to purchase gear, pay for transportation, and trade with alien merchants. They can be considered an early example of a "decentralized" digital currency within a virtual world.

Opisyal na Website: https://buckazoids-solana.com/ Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/BQQzEvYT4knThhkSPBvSKBLg1LEczisWLhx5ydJipump